SBI PO results out! You can check them here – sbi.co.in

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 17, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released its preliminary examination results for probationary officers (PO) post. The candidates can now check their results on the official website – sbi.co.in.

According to various media reports, the results have been declared a day prior to the official announcement date.

How to check the result:

> The candidate needs to login to the website - sbi.co.in
> Click on the “careers” tab on the website.
> Click on the “SBI PO 2017 results”
> Enter roll number or registration number, your date of birth and captcha.

> Click on the submit button to get the result.

The SBI PO examination was conducted in February this year for nearly 2200 PO posts.

Once the candidate clears this preliminary examination, he/she will have to appear for another online main exam scheduled for June 4.

Call letter for the main exam will be released on May 22 and results for this will be declared on June 19.

Post this, the candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview, which is scheduled for July 10.

Final results will be on July 10.

tags #Current Affairs #sbi po 2017 #sbi po exam #sbi po exam 2017 #sbi po exam results 2017

