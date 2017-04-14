App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 14, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi launches BHIM-Aadhaar app; Here’s how it works

The app authenticates a customer’s biometric details linked to his Aadhaar account through fingerprint scanner. The app can thus does away with the need to remember banking details such as PINs and make cashless transactions simpler and hassle-free.

PM Narendra Modi launches BHIM-Aadhaar app; Here’s how it works
Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched BHIM Aadhaar app for retailers and merchants which lets citizens make purchases without their smartphone or even credit/debit cards.
How BHIM Aadhaar app works?
The app authenticates a customer’s biometric details linked to his Aadhaar account through fingerprint scanner. The app can thus does away with the need to remember banking details such as PINs and make cashless transactions simpler and hassle-free.
BHIM Aadhaar works on National Payments Council of India’s (NPCI’s) existing product -- Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS).  “This will directly cater to about 40 crore bank account customers spread across the country whose account is linked with Aadhaar. It is a huge opportunity for enabling digital transactions as about 99 percent of adult population is now Aadhaar-enabled,” said AP Hota, Managing Director and Chief Executive, NPCI.
Who can get BHIM Aadhaar app?
BHIM Aadhaar would be applicable for retail merchants (individuals and sole proprietors) only and not for corporate merchants.
At present, over 30 banks are participating on BHIM Aadhaar and more member banks shall be on-boarded, Hota said.
Which banks support the app?
Public sector banks and private banks onboarded on to the BHIM-Aadhaar platform include: Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank (Issuer), Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Federal Bank (ONUS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank (Acquirer), Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, South Indian Bank (Issuer), Syndicate Bank,  UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.
Regional Rural Banks (all issuers)
Kerala Gramin Bank and Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank sponsored by Canara Bank; Chaitanya Godavari Gramin Bank sponsored by Andhra Bank; Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank sponsored by Bank of Baroda; and Andhra Pradesh Gramin Vikas Bank sponsored by State Bank of India.
 

tags #BHIM-Aadhaar app #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.