NEET Result 2017: CBSE yet to notify NEET 2017 Result revised declaration date on cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to notify the revised date of declaration of National Eligibility and Entrance Test NEET Result 2017. Once declared, candidates can check their NEET Result score on cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in.

The government's official results portal results.nic.in had earlier notified the results will be declared on Tuesday, June 20. However, the notification was later withdrawn.

A report by NDTV quoted a CBSE board official as saying the result date is yet to be finalised and will be confirmed soon.

Last week the Supreme Court had set aside an order by Madras High Court staying the declaration of results and directed CBSE to declare NEET 2017 Result by June 26.

The wait for results has been a long-drawn one for students. Results were earlier scheduled to be declared on June 8, but were delayed after the Madras High Court stayed the declaration on a plea alleging lack of uniformity in question paper.

Apart from setting aside the Madras HC order, the Apex Court also directed other high courts to stay away from entertaining any petition on the NEET 2017.

A total of 11, 38,890 students are said to have registered for NEET examination, conducted in 10 different languages across 1,921 exam centres this year. This includes 1,522 NRIs, 480 OCIs, 70 PIOs & 613 foreign students.

Here is how candidates can check their score:

> Log on to the websites cbseresults.nic.in or results.gov.in

> Click on CBSE NEET Result 2017. You will be directed to another page.

> Enter important information such as application number, roll number and date of birth

> The result will be displayed on the screen. Do not forget to save a copy and take a print out for future reference.

The CBSE NEET Result 2017 comes after much delay causing severe anxiety to lakhs of students. Here is a timeline of the events that led to the delay in declaration:

> The NEET common entrance examination, initiated in 2013 to end multiple entrance exams for admissions to undergraduate medical exams such as MBBS and BDS, was conducted on May 7 this year. The results were slated to be released on June 8.

> On May 24, the Madurai bench of the Madras high court stayed any further process with regard to the NEET Result 2017 until June 7 responding to a joint written petition by a group of students from Madurai seeking cancellation of NEET 2017. Alleging the question paper set in English, Hindi and 10 other vernacular languages, including Tamil, was simpler in some states compared to others, the students sought cancellation of the examination and a re-examination.

> CBSE clarified that the decision to set papers in different languages was meant as a safety measure to avoid conducting the entire exam again if a particular paper leaked.

> While the Apex Court initially refrained from taking up an appeal by the CBSE, it later agreed when Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh sought an urgent hearing. He expressed concern the delay in declaring the NEET results 2017 would cause anxiety to students and also defer the already fixed admissions schedule to undergraduate courses - MBBS and BDS - in government and private medical colleges.

> On Monday the vacation bench of SC -- Justice Prafulla C. Pant and Justice Deepak Gupta – stayed the HC order and also barred the high courts in the country from entertaining any petition on NEET results 2017 saying, "High courts shouldn't have interfered as it affects the schedule of the admission".

> SC will also examine if there is need for uniformity in English and vernacular question papers for NEET.

> This year a total of 11,38,890 students are reported to have appeared for NEET 2017 exams for 65,000 seats in MBBS and 25,000 seats in BDS. Of these students, 1,522 were non-resident Indians and 613 were foreign nationals.