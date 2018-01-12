Nandan Nilekani backs virtual ID, calls for constructive views on Aadhaar

Nandan Nilekani, the man behind the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has backed the virtual ID arrangement announced by the UIDAI and calls for constructive from people on the same.

Speaking to ET Now on these latest developments, Nilekani said that the ideas were thought of as early as 2010 but were, “a little ahead of its time then.”

On whether the Aadhaar might exclude citizens, denying services to the poor who don't have Aadhaar, Nilekani said that 119 crore people have an Aadhaar card and according to the law, alternative arrangements must be made for those who face authentication issues or do not have access to the card.

Nilekani said that there was a smear campaign directed against Aadhaar and he is confident that the national biometric ID will clear through the hearing as he believes that it does not tamper with one’s privacy.

The issue of the privacy of a citizen's data has picked up steam in the last week after The Tribune reported that an anonymous WhatsApp number was selling access to the entire Aadhaar database for as low as Rs 500.

He further hoped that people will take a more constructive approach towards Aadhaar as it is here to stay, pointing out that 119 crore people have Aadhaar cards, 550 million have linked their bank accounts to it and Rs 95000 crore has been transferred to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) accounts using this facility.