you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘If Tamil Nadu was a stock, I would go long’: Anand Mahindra on Rajinikanth's entry into politics

Thalaiva, as he is popularly known among his fans, said his party will contest from all 234 constituencies of the southern state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra speaks with employees in Auburn Hills. The company is opening an automotive manufacturing facility near Detroit. Mahindra says it will make an off-road vehicle at the 400,000-square-foot plant in Auburn Hills. (AP/PTI)
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra speaks with employees in Auburn Hills. The company is opening an automotive manufacturing facility near Detroit. Mahindra says it will make an off-road vehicle at the 400,000-square-foot plant in Auburn Hills. (AP/PTI)

The announcement to enter into politics by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has not just enthused his fans and followers but also buoyed one of the biggest names of India Inc.

Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra in a reply to a story about Rajinikanth’s entry into electoral politics by Firstpost said that he would be bullish and go long (keep the shares) if Tamil Nadu was a stock.

Ending a decade-long speculation on Sunday, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party.

"I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time."

He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time.

Thalaiva, as he is popularly known among his fans, said his party will contest from all 234 constituencies of the southern state in the upcoming assembly election. Anand Mahindra’s candid remark clearly bestows confidence on Rajinikanth's decision.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has also made inroads into politics lately, congratulated Rajinikanth on Twitter and said,  "I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome."

