‘If Tamil Nadu was a stock, I would go long’: Anand Mahindra on Rajinikanth's entry into politics

The announcement to enter into politics by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has not just enthused his fans and followers but also buoyed one of the biggest names of India Inc.



If Tamil Nadu was a Stock, I would be bullish and going long on it right now... https://t.co/Rvqn8cs3pf

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2017

Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra in a reply to a story about Rajinikanth’s entry into electoral politics by Firstpost said that he would be bullish and go long (keep the shares) if Tamil Nadu was a stock.

Ending a decade-long speculation on Sunday, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party.

"I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time."

He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time.

Thalaiva, as he is popularly known among his fans, said his party will contest from all 234 constituencies of the southern state in the upcoming assembly election. Anand Mahindra’s candid remark clearly bestows confidence on Rajinikanth's decision.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has also made inroads into politics lately, congratulated Rajinikanth on Twitter and said, "I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome."