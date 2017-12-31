App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 31, 2017 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announces political debut, to launch his own party

Rajinikanth said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on the first day of a six-day-long photo session in Chennai. Rajinikanth is expected to announce his decision to join politics on December 31 (PTI)
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on the first day of a six-day-long photo session in Chennai. Rajinikanth is expected to announce his decision to join politics on December 31 (PTI)

Ending suspense, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party.

"I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time."

Addressing fans here on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time.

The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party.

"Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.