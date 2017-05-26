CBSE 12th Result 2017 to be declared on May 28; board to continue with moderation policy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 results on May 28, as per an update by the PTI.

"The results will be announced on May 28, Sunday in the forenoon. We will follow the five-point moderation policy as directed by the high court," a senior official told PTI.



Results of #CBSEclassXII examination to be announced on #May

28.

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2017

The result will be available on the board's official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in on Sunday.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Log on to official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

> Look for the tab “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

The board has also said that it will continue with the moderation policy as directed by the Delhi High Court.

Earlier, there were reports that the result could be delayed due to the ongoing mark moderation policy issue. The board had planned to approach the Supreme Court against Delhi HC's decision, but was advised against it by the legal counsel.

What is marks moderation policy? How can it impact CBSE 12th Results declaration?

According to moderation policy, evaluators are asked to revise marks of some students higher based on the set of questions they received during their exams and the perception of how tough their paper was, says a Hindustan Times report.

So if the board tested students on three different sets of questions papers for the same exam, a student who may have scored 80 percent on the question paper viewed to be the toughest could have her marks revised higher. Soon after the exams were held this year, the government said the practice will be discontinued with immediate effect for several boards, including CBSE.

Separately, evaluators increase marks for some students whose scores are just below the passing line, by giving what are called 'grace marks'.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 are expected to come out on June 2.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams.