App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo, Oppo plan to move cloud to India, pack off Chinese expats after Doklam crisis

More than 400 Chinese expats working for Oppo and Vivo have also been sent back after a sharp fall in the July and August smartphone sales.

Vivo, Oppo plan to move cloud to India, pack off Chinese expats after Doklam crisis

Chinese smartphone giants Oppo ad Vivo have planned to move their cloud service locations to India, according to a report in The Economic Times.

A senior executive, who wished not to be  named, told the newspaper, "Oppo and Vivo have their cloud outside India, which is usually outsourced to enterprise cloud service and data server providers like Amazon. They are now asking them to change the location of these clouds to Indian territory.”

Currently, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are the two leading cloud and server providers in India.

According to another report in the newspaper, more than 400 Chinese expats working for Oppo and Vivo have been sent back after a sharp fall in the July and August smartphone sales.

The fall in sales has been linked to the rising anti-Beijing sentiment in some of India’s large consumer markets.

Vivek Zhang, the Chinese expat who signed the title sponsorship deal of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Vivo as its chief marketing officer, had also returned home earlier this month.

The decline in sales has prompted the parent company to reshuffle the local management and bring in new faces who would help counter the anti-China Sentiment in certain consumer markets since the Doklam standoff ensued in mid-June.

Buyer resistance in some parts of northern India has prompted the parent company to restrict front-office roles for Chinese expats in the distribution establishments there.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Doklam #Economy #India #Oppo #Vivo #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.