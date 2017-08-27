App
Aug 23, 2017 10:26 AM IST

Tata group launches report on its sustainable work

The report maps out the Group's contribution in business, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and philanthropy, and are aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), identified in September 2015 and subsequently agreed on and committed to by 193 countries, a statement said.

Tata group launches report on its sustainable work

The Tata group has announced the launch of 'We Dream of a Better World', listing 65 case studies from the Group companies across geographies, and of the Tata Trusts' philanthropy efforts in the country.

The report maps out the Group's contribution in business, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and philanthropy, and are aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), identified in September 2015 and subsequently agreed on and committed to by 193 countries, a statement said.

"India's private sector will play a critical role in addressing the country's most pressing development problems through developing commercially viable business models, and offering solutions that can be scaled to achieve the SDG's," said Yuri Afanasiev, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

The Tata group believes that the role of business is not just about giving back to society from its profits but also about ensuring that the processes it employs to earn these profits are ethical, socially responsible and environmentally sound, the statement added.

"We continue to be guided by Jamsetji Tata's business philosophy and by the new opportunities that the SDGs present to us, to meaningfully impact the global discourse, design and developmental agenda," said Mukund Rajan, chairman of the Tata Global Sustainability Council.

This SDGs report will help guide, shape, implement, monitor and report company-wide initiatives, providing the business case for staying invested in sustainable development for the long-term, it added.

tags #Business #Companies #CSR #Tata Group #Tata Trusts

