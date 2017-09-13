App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 13, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade sideways today as profit booking after a recent rally, stronger dollar index and less damage by Hurricane IRMA are all factors pushing down gold prices.

Gold prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On  Tuesday , spot gold prices  rose 0.35  percent to close at $13 31.5  per  on weak dollar while U.S. President Donald Trump said U.N. sanctions  on North Korea are "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to  happen." The Federal Reserve has raised U.S. interest rates twice this year in response to upbeat growth data and falling unemployment, but persistently soft inflation figures have tempered expectations for another hike in December. On the MCX, gold prices declined marginally by 0.03 percent to close at Rs.300 8 9 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as profit booking after a recent rally, stronger dollar index and less damage by Hurricane IRMA are all factors pushing down gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $13 31 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

