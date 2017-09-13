App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 13, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domino’s operator Jubilant Foodworks falls 6% on reports of bugs in seasoning sachets

Deutsche Bank, in its report, stated that the issue could be very dangerous for the franchise in India.

Domino’s operator Jubilant Foodworks falls 6% on reports of bugs in seasoning sachets

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks’ lost over 6 percent intraday on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised concerns on bugs being found in Domino’s Pizza’s seasoning sachets.

The global financial research firm said that live bugs were found in the seasoning sachet and such an incident could potentially be serious for Domino’s franchise in India, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Furthermore, the reports of worms found in pizza reminded it of incidents such as worms in chocolate in case of Cadbury and lead in noodles faced by Maggi. It also highlighted a similar incident of pesticides in cola.

Deutsche Bank said that such issues can snowball quickly unless it is managed effectively.

The company was in the news recently when it introduced changes to its menu and brokerages were positive on the stock a well.

At 14:36 hrs, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,362.45, down Rs 62.75, or 4.40 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,422.70 and an intraday low of Rs 1,337.35.

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.