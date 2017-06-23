App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 23, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Defence to partner France's Daher for aerospace components

"This offers a great opportunity for both the companies to work together for aerospace composites parts manufacturer. There is an increasing demand in aerospace sector for the composite components," Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Defence to partner France's Daher for aerospace components

Reliance Infrastructure today said its arm Reliance Defence has entered into a pact with Daher Aerospace, France for aerospace equipment manufacturing.

"This offers a great opportunity for both the companies to work together for aerospace composites parts manufacturer. There is an increasing demand in aerospace sector for the composite components," Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.

Signing an MoU on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, Reliance Defence envisages a strategic partnership with Daher with aim to jointly explore opportunities in design and manufacture of composite parts; design and build welded ducts, metal conduits, swaged pipes and cable harness supports; aerostructure components, integrated logistics, airframes/ assemblies and related industrial activities, it said.

The new facility with Daher Aerospace fosters a comprehensive defence manufacturing ecosystem through backward integration under the government's 'Make in India' programme for indigenous manufacturing of aerospace components.

Daher Aerospace is tier-I manufacturer in aerostructures segment comprising Fuselage Sections and Fairings made of composites as well as conventional metals for Dassault Aviation and other leading global aircraft manufacturers.

In India, Dassault has 50 per cent offset obligation for 36 Rafale aircraft, a contract valued close to 8 billion euros.

tags #BSE #Business #Reliance Defence #Reliance Infrastructure

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.