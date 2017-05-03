RCom arm in tie-up for cloud computing

Reliance Communications undersea cable arm Global Cloud Xchange has entered into an agreement with two other companies to provide cloud computing services.

Under the agreement, data centre company Aegis Data will host cloud solutions of vScaler within its data centre and GCX will connect customers to access cloud solution through its network.

"As part of this strategic partnership, Aegis will provide vScaler with the necessary power and infrastructure requirements that will allow both organisations to capture the increasing demand for scalable HPC (high power compute)-on- demand services from enterprises in the region," a joint statement from the three firms said.

The partnership supported by Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) will enable direct access to vScaler's Cloud Services platform, it added.

Industry findings have projected that the HPC market is expected to grow up to USD 36.62 billion by 2020, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45 percent.

"This triangulated partnership supports these demands in perfect harmony, meaning that those organisations looking for HPC requirements can have their demands serviced all under one roof," vScaler Chief Technology Officer David Power said.

Traditionally, HPC has been focused on serving end users, including researchers, engineers, scientists, educational institutes and healthcare professionals, but the growth of internet of things (IoT) and Big Data, combined with the emergence of virtual reality and online gaming, it is being adopted by business houses requiring greater computing power.