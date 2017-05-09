App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 09, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin's roaring rally continues, tops $1700; seen in $2500-3500 by 2017 end

Sandeep Goenka, co-founder of Zebpay predicts bitcoin prices to be in the range of USD 2,500 to USD 3,500 by the end of 2017.

Bitcoin's roaring rally continues, tops $1700; seen in $2500-3500 by 2017 end

Sidhartha Shukla

Moneycontrol News

The bitcoin rally does not seem to stop anytime soon -- the digital currency has been setting new highs every other day.

The price rose over USD 100 today to touch a new all-time high of USD 1,747, as per the CoinDesk price index.

Since the beginning on 2017, the price of bitcoin has rallied over 70 percent and in just this past week has gone up USD 200. Not just bitcoin but many other altcoins like have been up by over 600 percent this year.

2017-2

"Current bitcoin rally is due to increasing awareness and demand for bitcoins globally. Positive news of regulation in major countries like China, Japan and Russia have added fuel to the current rally," says Sandeep Goenka, co-founder of Zebpay.

"Since the supply is limited and demand is increasing, prices are moving upwards and touching all time highs almost every year. Bitcoins represent a new investment category called digital assets. This industry is exploding in usage and innovation. We believe this is just the beginning," he says.

Goenka says bitcoin prices may be in the range of USD 2,500 to USD 3,500 by the end of 2017.

tags #altcoin #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #digital currency #Ethereum #World News #Zebpay

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.