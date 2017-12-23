App
Dec 21, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma & Co. aim to clinch series in Indore

While it will be a T20I debut for the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the venue has produced high scoring ODI and IPL matches in the past.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A patchy Sri Lankan outfit is set to take on a dominant Indian side in the second Twenety20 International (T20I) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday.

India would be looking to seal the three-match series after the 'Men in Blue' clinched the first T20I in Cuttack with a whopping 93-run margin.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, who bagged four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav with two wickets, shone for the hosts while Hardik Pandya also helped himself to a three-wicket haul.

While both sides wanted to bowl first due to the prevailing dew. However, the dew factor did not affect play much.

Another plus for India from the first T20I was KL Rahul's 61-run knock and MS Dhoni's quick-fire 39 at the death.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lankan squad: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera.

What to expect

The dew factor may come into play yet again and will be on both captain's minds when they head for the toss.

The Holkar Stadium has not hosted a T20I so far. But ODI games held at the venue have been high-scoring. The average first innings score at the venue was almost 170 in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League.

While the 'Men in Blue' would have wanted this series to be the final fine-tuning opportunity before the challenging tour of South Africa, Sri Lanka's patchy performance has resulted in one-sided battles that has even failed to amuse the most passionate fans.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be raring to go against the islanders on Friday and seal the series. The series win would also mean that India remains unbeaten in bilateral series, across formats in the year. Sri Lanka on the other hand will look to drag the series until Sunday for a decider in Mumbai.

