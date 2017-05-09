Govt ups grain output estimate to record 273.38 MT for 2016-17

Buoyed by record output of wheat, rice and pulses, foodgrain production in India is estimated to touch all-time high of 273.38 million tonnes in the 2016-17 crop year ending next month due to good monsoon.

Rice production is projected to be 109.15 million tonnes (MT), wheat - 97.44 MT and pulses - 22.40 MT in the 2016-17 crop year (July-June), the agriculture ministry said, revising upwards the output figures in its third estimate.

The ministry releases four estimates at different stages of crop growth before the final figures.

Now, rabi crops such as wheat are being harvested in full swing. In the third estimate, foodgrain output is projected to be all-time high at 273.38 MT for this year as against 251.57 MT last year.

The previous record was 265.04 MT in 2013-14. Foodgrain basket comprises of rice, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses.

"As a result of very good rainfall during monsoon 2016 and various policy initiatives taken by the government, the country has witnessed record foodgrain production in the current year," the ministry said in a statement.

Wheat output has increased to 97.44 MT in 2016-17 from 92.29 MT last year as yields were better in the absence of any weather aberrations. The previous record in wheat was 95.85 MT achieved in 2013-14.

Similarly, rice output rose to 109.15 MT from 104.41 in the said period, while the previous record was 106.65 MT in 2013-14. Pulses output has gone up substantially to 22.40 MT in 2016-17 from 16.35 MT last year as the government encouraged farmers to grow pulses in a big way by announcing higher support price and procurement.

Previous record in pulses was 19.25 MT in 2013-14. Among pulses, tur output is projected to be a record 4.60 million tonnes in 2016-17 crop year as against 2.56 MT last year, while urad output is 2.93 MT compared to 1.95 MT in the said period.

Coarse cereals production is also estimated to be a record 44.39 MT in 2016-17 as against 38.52 MT last year. The previous record was 31.20 MT during the 2013-14 crop year.

In case of oilseed, the output is estimated to be 32.52 MT as against 25.25 MT. Among cash crop, cotton output is estimated to increase to 32.58 million bales (of 170 kg each) in 2016-17 from 30.01 million bales in the last year.

Sugarcane output is pegged at 306.03 MT, which is lower by 12.17 per cent than the last year’s production of 348.45 MT.

Production of Jute and Mesta is estimated at 10.27 million bales (of 180 kg each), which is marginally lower by 2.39 per cent than 10.52 million bales during the last year.