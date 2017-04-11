App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 05, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

ClearTax launches tech platform for GST

ClearTax has launched a first-of-its-kind multi-GSP (GST Suvidha Provider) taxation solution and the software will be adept to handle over 1 billion invoices, which is expected to be generated after the GST rollout.

ClearTax launches tech platform for GST

Online tax filing portal ClearTax today said it has developed a technology platform to help businesses comply with the provisions of GST law.

ClearTax has launched a first-of-its-kind multi-GSP (GST Suvidha Provider) taxation solution and the software will be adept to handle over 1 billion invoices, which is expected to be generated after the GST rollout.

GSTN, the company that is tasked with building the world's biggest and most complex tax framework, has short- listed 34 companies to be the GST Suvidha Provider.

The GSP is mandated to provide innovative and convenient ways to taxpayers and other stakeholders for interacting with GST Systems, from registration of entity to uploading of invoice details to filing of returns.

In a statement, ClearTax said GSPs will provide an identical interface that links to the GSTN. A single GSP can become a point of failure for a business in case the GSP server goes down.

"The ClearTax multi-GSP technology solves the problem of single point of failure, and selects the GSP automatically for fault tolerance," the statement said.

"GST has very stringent deadlines for compliance. We created the multi-GSP technology to ensure that businesses succeed in filing on time, every time. We can easily scale to millions of invoices, which will be uploaded and downloaded simultaneously to and from GSTN via ClearTax," ClearTax.com Founder & CEO Archit Gupta said.

The ClearTax GSP is available on mobile apps, desktop and web-based software, which work offline and online. The software can also integrate with accounting software for GST filing.

The government has set July 1 as the target date for the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will subsume excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies.

tags #ClearTax #Economy #GST #Online tax filing portal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.