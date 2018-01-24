App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 24, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks must use tech behind Bitcoin; cannot ignore digital currency: Former RBI official

As an ex-banker, Sahoo said he is questioning nationalisation of banks that took place in the early 1990s as the "purpose of nationalisation of banks is not to finance big borrowers at he cost of smaller ones".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Banks must accept and use blockchain, the technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, to expand their business rather than fighting its development and spread, a former Reserve Bank of India executive has said.


Amarendra Sahoo, former Chief General Manager and Regional Director at RBI, said that with the growing pace of virtual currencies, no regulator or nation can stop it.


Sahoo was the keynote speaker at the Bankers’ Conclave 2018, in MIT School of Business at Pune, held on Wednesday.


"Can you stop the digital currency? No...Instead of fighting the digital currency, banks should accept and adapt to the technology and make use of the blockchain technology behind it and expand their business," Sahoo said, addressing students and a panel of bankers and fintech experts.

related news


According to him, although Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have disadvantages like anonymity and lack of regulations, they have the potential to govern research and other host of activities. "That is the only way you expand. Banks are going to have access to new levels," said Sahoo, who has spent 31 years at the central bank.


As an ex-banker, Sahoo said he is questioning nationalisation of banks that took place in the early 1990s as the "purpose of nationalisation of banks is not to finance big borrowers at he cost of smaller ones".


"Being with the RBI I always believed, nationalising banks was good. Now that I have moved on, I am questioning it... Although, had they not been nationalised, they would not have gone to the rural sector. But in the process, the PSBs by spreading its wings, took a hit on their balance sheets and became little inefficient as compared to the private sector banks," Sahoo said.


Banking-fintech relationship 


Sahoo also said that banks have now moved on from the Kodak moment to their WhatsApp moment.


He said that the banking sector would become largely "ownership neutral", have indistinguishable business models and with the proliferation of fintech companies in the digital payments space, banks will also not have the monopoly as a medium of transfer of payments.


Among the panelists, were Vineet Dhar – Head of Retail Business, Greater Mumbai- ICICI Bank; Venkatesh Hariharan- Director, Fintech iSPIRT -  Indian Software Products Industry Round Table; Sachin Seth- Partner- Financial Advisory, EY; Mukul Varshney- Director John Deere; and L N Deshmukh- Former General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra.


Dhar said banks have done a lot of innovation in retail banking in the last 5-7 years, largely in the payments space. But very few innovations have come up in the investments and borrowing spaces. "So there is a huge opportunity there where many banks and NBFCs are venturing into. Data is a valuable commodity, and with it is available in so much abundance and credit bureaus are also being active, banks must build an ecosystem with more partnerships," he said.


EY's Seth said banks must become white-label, with more non-bank players entering the space, and that banks would be differentiated on the basis of who is better at manufacturing a product and who is better at distributing it.


While Deshmukh said private banks have taught a lot to public sector banks in the retail space and the business correspondent (BC) model along with technology should aid financial inclusion as BC has been the only profitable model, Varshney of John Deere said that places where banks cannot reach, NBFCs and other payment options come into play.

To conclude in the words of Hariharan of iSPIRT, a think tank for the Indian software products industry, Aadhaar has helped open bank accounts and get mobile numbers instantly and with such progress, "we are going from data poor to being data rich".

tags #bitcoin #Economy #India

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.