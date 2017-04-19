App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 19, 2017 01:39 PM IST

Startup reality show: India soon to get its own version of Shark Tank

Shark Tank is an American reality show where aspiring entrepreneurs from across the globe pitch their ideas to a panel of investors and try to convince them to invest in the idea.

Startup reality show: India soon to get its own version of Shark Tank

Moneycontrol News

India may soon have its own version of American reality show Shark Tank as the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is set to start the screening process for start-ups wishing to participate in the show in a couple of weeks, reports the Financial Express.

The final round will telecast simultaneously on Doordarshan and a private general entertainment channel, the report says.

The American version of Shark Tank provides a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs from across the globe pitch their ideas to a panel of investors and try to convince them to invest in the idea.

A DIPP official told the newspaper that the idea behind the reality show is to promote the start-up culture in India.

To feature on the show, contestants will have to clear a screening round and two evaluation rounds.

Around 2,000 applications will be shortlisted from 10,000 participants at the screening stage. These initial applicants will get a chance to pitch for investors in the initial round. From this  some 440 will reach the second round where the list will trim down to 30-40 for the grand finale.

“We are also thinking of having a provision for the public to vote (on which contestant should get the funds,” the DIPP official said.

Ficci, The Indus Partners, Indian Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Parks and Business Incubator Association, NASSCOM, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), are the proposed partners for north, east, west, south and central regions respectively.

tags #Business #Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion #DIPP #reality show #Shark tank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.