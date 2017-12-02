Second-time lucky: New Infosys CEO Parekh had lost out to Vishal Sikka in 2014

Salil Parekh, the new CEO of Infosys, is no stranger to the the world of IT services, and not even to the process of a CEO search at Infosys.

The former Capgemini executive was in the race for the top job at Infosys the last time around as well, when the Indian IT major decided in favour of Vishal Sikka.

Parekh, who is credited with leading several key businesses at the French technology company, is remembered as a being firm and outspoken in a company that favours conservatism over aggression.

“He was very bright,” recounts a former Capgemini employee. “He worked very aggressively towards the expansion of the business in the North American market, and understands clients. In that sense, he shares the strengths of Vishal Sikka,” added the employee, who did not wish to be named.

Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at research firm HfS Research agreed. “He has a very strong IT services and consulting pedigree, is proven with many years technology and business leadership experience, and has extensive working experience across Ameican, European and Indian work cultures - which is critical for Infosys. He has a very strong reputation within Capgemini's financial services business and can help grow Infosys' consulting approach, which is key to the firm's growth,” he said.

Sikka, the first non co-founder CEO of Infosys, laid out an aggressive turnaround plan for the IT major, but had to quit over squabbles with founder NR Narayana Murthy over issues of corporate governance.

“What works in his favour is that Salil will have a cover in the form of Nandan, who is also very close to founder NR Narayana Murthy. Mentorship from the co founders was totally missing for Vishal,” Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO of research firm Greyhound Research.

Parekh is also credited with leading the takeover of i-Gate by Capgemini for USD 4 billion.

His experience in building a consulting global service transformation business which leverages Indian talent will be of help as he takes over the reigns of Infosys, Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of research firm Everest Group.

“In Salil I believe they have found an executive committed to building the next generation of Indian services, who both understands and appreciates all that an Indian talent base can offer while broadening the global talent base and leading Infosys into a becoming a digital transformation leader,” he added.