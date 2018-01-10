Bajaj Auto is confident of 8% jump in market share in 2 months

With less than three months to go for the financial year to end, Bajaj Auto has not changed its target market share and is confident of closing the year with a share of 24 percent in the motorcycle segment.

It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet the target as its current market share, as on December 31, stood at just 16 percent.

Speaking to Moneycontrol News, Eric Vas, president (motorcycle business), Bajaj Auto said, "Yes the target of 24 percent still holds, which is for March-exit". The company makes motorcycles only, having exited the scooter business a few years ago.

Bajaj reported sale of 1.47 million units during the three quarters ended December 2017 in the domestic market. This was 7 percent lower than the 1.58 million units sold in the same period last year. However, the company witnessed an uptick in sales recently, selling 1.12 lakh units in December, 6 percent higher than the 1.06 lakh units sold in December 2016.

Bajaj's confidence of market share gain stems from the launch of its 2018 range of products, in which a majority of its models received upgrades. The country’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker on Wednesday launched an entire series of upgrades for its Discover, Pulsar, Platina, Avenger, Dominar and V brands.

The company re-launched the Discover in the economy bike segment, with a 110 cc engine, priced at Rs 50,496 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The bike will be positioned in the premium executive segment, above its entry-level models CT 100 and Platina. Bajaj also launched an upgraded Discover 125, which now features double LED DRL headlamps, and comes with a price tag of Rs 53,491.

Hero Motocorp is currently the market leader in the economy bike segment (100-110 cc) with models such as Splendor and HF Deluxe, while Honda Shine is the leader in the executive segment (125 cc). These new additions from Bajaj sit between the two competitors in terms of pricing.

Besides, Vas also said that there will be a sharp increase in prices from April 1, 2018, though he did not clarify the extent of the increase. This will be on account of addition of the anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology, which has been mandated by the government for all two-wheelers (CBS for some two-wheelers).

The difference between the prices of a model with ABS and one without it comes to around Rs 10,000 at present, which Vas hopes will reduce with mass consumption. However there is an expectation of a minimum increase of Rs 6,000 on every new model launched after April 1, 2018 (April 1, 2019 for existing two-wheelers).