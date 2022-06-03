English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Who is Harini Logan? The Indian-origin teen who won Spelling Bee 2022

    Harini Logan. 14, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    Spelling Bee: Harini Logan's final winning word was

    Spelling Bee: Harini Logan's final winning word was "moorhen"-- a kind of water bird. (Image credit: @ScrippsBee/Twitter)


    Harini Logan, a teenager of Indian origin, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022. The 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, won the spelling competition in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.

    The eighth-grader correctly spelt 22 words in the historic spell-off, the Scripps National Spelling Bee tweeted. Her final winning word was 'moorhen' - a noun that defines the female of the red grouse.

    Also Read: Indian-origin teen Harini Logan wins Spelling Bee 2022

    The final two competitors, Vikram Raju and Harini Logan, had trouble in spelling their words between round 13 and 18. At that point, the judges opted to institute the first spell-off – 90 seconds to spell as many words as possible correctly, and the winner would win the Bee. Logan spelled 22 words correctly, compared to Raju's 15, to become the 2022 champion.

    A few words among those that Logan spelled correctly are 'sereh'—a fragrant grass of southern Asia, 'charadriiform'—of or relating to an order of birds including the shorebirds, auks, gulls, and 'ditalini'—short elbow-shaped pieces of macaroni.

    Close

    Related stories

    Logan draws inspiration from Kamala Harris - the first Indian-origin US Vice-President - and says that it takes a village to build up a speller, according to Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022.

    She is the fifth Scripps champion to be coached by Grace Walters, a former speller, fellow Texan and student at Rice University who is considering bowing out of the coaching business.

    Logan took home the $50,000 cash prize and Scripps Cup on top of awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica, reported USA Today.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Harini Logan #Scripps National Spelling Bee #Spelling bee #Texas
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 10:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.