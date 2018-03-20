App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 20, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen says headquarters searched again by prosecutors in emissions case

WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier on Tuesday that state prosecutors had started fresh enquiries into suspicions of market manipulation at Volkswagen (VW) to determine whether VW had understated carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) on more cars than it had publicly admitted.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen lost court bid
Volkswagen lost court bid

Volkswagen said on Tuesday that its global headquarters were searched again by German prosecutors in early March as part of an investigation into its diesel emissions scandal, confirming a magazine report.

WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier on Tuesday that state prosecutors had started fresh enquiries into suspicions of market manipulation at Volkswagen (VW) to determine whether VW had understated carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) on more cars than it had publicly admitted.

Authorities from the city of Braunschweig searched 13 offices in the nearby VW headquarters in Wolfsburg at the start of March, seizing documents and computer files that will now be reviewed over the next few weeks, WirtschaftsWoche cited a spokesman for the investigators as saying.

The authorities said they were checking a statement issued by VW on Dec. 9, 2015 over suspicions its contents were not correct and whether it therefore represented a case of market manipulation.

related news

VW shares did not react to the news of new searches and were trading up 0.4 percent at 160.2 euros at 0827 GMT.

VW said in Dec. 2015 that its own investigations found it had understated fuel consumption, and hence CO2 emissions, on no more than 36,000 vehicles. That was much lower than its own preliminary estimate of around 800,000 vehicles disclosed five weeks earlier.

It also said it had found no evidence of unlawful alterations to CO2 emissions data, providing some relief as it battled the fallout from emissions cheating revealed by United States regulators in Sept. 2015.

WirtschaftsWoche quoted VW as saying that it believed it met the requirements for such regulatory statements.

A VW spokesman merely confirmed that latest searches in Wolfsburg but declined further comment. The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

tags #emission #Volkswagen #World News

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC