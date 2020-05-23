App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1

Visitors will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear masks and use hand sanitiser. Staff will wear masks and gloves and health workers will be on hand.

Reuters

The Vatican Museums will reopen on June 1, the Vatican said on Saturday, ending a closure caused by the coronavirus lockdown that has drained the Holy See's coffers.

A statement said the Museums, which house some of the world's greatest Renaissance masterpieces as well as ancient Roman and Egyptian artefacts, can be visited from the beginning of June, though only by making on-line reservations in order to control the number of people.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear masks and use hand sanitiser. Staff will wear masks and gloves and health workers will be on hand.

Similar conditions will apply to visitors to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo south of Rome.

Italian museums began reopening on May 18 as part of a staged easing of lockdown measures in the country where nearly 33,000 people have died from the virus.

The pandemic has drastically slowed the flow of funds to the Vatican's coffers. The Museums received some 7 million visitors last year and are the Holy See's most reliable source of income, previously generating an estimated $100 million yearly.

Even after the reopening, officials fear that enhanced security measures, social distancing requirements, new health regulations and an expected dearth of international tourists will erode ticket and souvenir sales.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 23, 2020 08:00 pm

