App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

The United States told the World Trade Organization on Wednesday there was "no valid basis" for the European Union to retaliate against US goods

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States told the World Trade Organization on Wednesday there was "no valid basis" for the European Union to retaliate against U.S. goods since it has fully complied with WTO findings that Washington state's now-repealed tax breaks for Boeing were illegal.

The formal submission to the WTO aims to neutralize the EU's demand for some $10 billion in annual retaliatory tariffs in a long-running Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

The WTO has found the world's two largest planemakers received billions of dollars of unfair subsidies in a pair of cases dating back to 2004 and is ultimately expected to allow both sides to impose tariffs, starting with the United States.

Close

The WTO last year granted Boeing the ability to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods, including aircraft, wines and cheeses, due to Airbus subsidies deemed illegal.

related news

USTR raised tariffs on Airbus planes to 15% from 10% on March 17, but many airlines are delaying deliveries as the coronavirus pandemic has halted most travel.

Washington state's legislature in March repealed the preferential aerospace tax break first introduced 16 years ago, which saved Boeing some $118 million in 2018 based on published jetliner revenues.

"With Washington State‘s repeal of this relatively minor tax reduction, the United States has fully implemented the WTO‘s recommendation, ending this dispute," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. "This step ensures that there is no valid basis for the EU to retaliate against any U.S. goods."

Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said it was up to the WTO to decide whether the United States had fully complied, and that process could take a considerable amount of time.

"The assertion of compliance is a claim, and it is the WTO that must decide," he told Reuters.

He said Airbus also looked forward to receiving more information about how the United States would remove "billions of dollars" in other subsidies to Boeing that had been identified in WTO rulings.

Boeing noted it advocated for the full repeal of the tax break even though it was costly for the company. "It was the right thing to do for our customers, our industry, and to prove our commitment to free, fair, and rules-based trade," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The WTO is widely expected to issue a decision on the EU tariff request in June. Meanwhile, EU officials have emphasized their desire to negotiate an end to the dispute, which dates back to 2004.

The WTO decision on the EU's retaliation demands is expected to proceed well before any compliance proceeding could be completed. Even without an appeal, it could take the WTO until mid- to late 2021 to rule on the compliance issue, experts said.

Boeing last week declined to seek aid from the U.S. government $17 billion coronavirus relief fund for aerospace and other national security-linked firms after it raised $25 billion in a corporate bond offering.

USTR launched formal negotiations with Britain on Tuesday for a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the transatlantic allies.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Boeing #Business #USA #World News #World Trade Organization

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns

WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns

Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world's largest lockdown

Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world's largest lockdown

Herd immunity, or big second wave? Israel antibody testing hopes to find out

Herd immunity, or big second wave? Israel antibody testing hopes to find out

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.