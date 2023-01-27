English
    Stumbling Intel, seeing AMD gain ground, says it will recover balance

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    Intel Corp. signage is displayed in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Intel is expected to release earnings figures on October 18.

    Microprocessor giant Intel Corp has stumbled badly at a time when smaller rival AMD and others are picking up speed. It says it will regain its balance this year.

    The company shocked the market on Thursday with a revenue outlook that was behind Wall Street estimates by about $3 billion. The weakness of the global economy only makes Intel's challenges more difficult.

    Intel is still the three hundred pound gorilla in the market of microprocessors, called central processing units (CPUs), the brains of computers, and it says it has passed through the worst of a revamp under a new chief executive.

    "We stumbled, right? We lost share; we lost momentum. We think that stabilizes this year," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told investors on a conference call.