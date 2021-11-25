South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations

(Representative image: Reuters)

Scientists in South Africa said on November 25 that they have detected a new COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations, in an announcement that came after a recent rise in infection numbers.

“Unfortunately, we have detected a new variant which is a reason for concern in South Africa,” virologist Tulio de Oliveira said in a news conference.

The scientists, however, are yet to establish whether this new strain is more contagious than others or if it can escape the immunity provided by COVID-19 vaccines/ prior infection.

The new coronavirus variant has been named C.1.2. It was first detected in May and has now spread to most South African provinces and to seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

The new COVID-19 strain has many mutations associated with other variants such as increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralising antibodies. But, they occur in a different mix and scientists are unsure how they affect the behaviour of the virus.

Laboratory tests are currently being conducted to find out if this variant can be neutralised by antibodies.

Notably, South Africa was also the first country to detect the Beta variant, one of only four SARS-CoV-2 strains that have been labelled “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

