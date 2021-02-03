Sharjah-based Indian businessman Sohan Roy to pay salary to employees' homemaker wives

Sohan Roy, Founder chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. (Image: Facebook/@SohanRoy)

Sharjah-based businessman Sohan Roy has decided to pay salary for homemaker wives of employees at his Aries Group of Companies.

“Regular salary for unemployed spouses of employees,” Roy, a Malayali and prominent Indian businessman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), posted on his Facebook page.

The founder and CEO of Aries Group of Companies took this decision as he was impressed by the commitment of his staff and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic that he decided to reward them in a novel way, reported Khaleej Times.

The amount of salary to be paid to the wives will be determined by the number of years the employee has been working in the firm, said the report. The management of the company has started collecting the database of wives of its employees and soon the initiative will be rolled out officially, it said.

It is payback time for the hard work of the employees and the support provided by their families, which has seen the company during the challenging and uncertain times of 2020, said the report citing Roy.

The company did not fire any of its employees or deduct their salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report stated.

In 2012, Krishna Tirat, then Indian Minister of Child and Women Development Krishna Tirath had put forward the idea, wanting to give a “more socially empowered identity to housewives”.

Recently, the Supreme Court, while declaring compensation for an accident case, also said that the value of work done by a homemaker is not less than the work is done by her office going husband.

Inspired by the court’s statement, Roy decided to implement it in reality, said the report.

According to the report, the firm is already paying a pension to the parents of its staff employees who have completed three years of service. It also provides annual scholarships to children of the employees to study, it added.