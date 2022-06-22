English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian refinery says it was struck by drones from direction of Ukraine

    A Russian oil refinery close to the border was struck by two drones flying from the direction of Ukraine on Wednesday, according to the facility, causing a ball of flame and black smoke to billow into the sky and forcing the plant to halt operations.

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: WANA/Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: WANA/Reuters)

    Two drones flying from the direction of Ukraine hit a major Russian oil refinery near the border on Wednesday, the plant said, sending a ball of flame and black smoke billowing into the sky and prompting the plant to suspend production.

    Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported numerous attacks and shelling after Moscow sent its troops into its former Soviet neighbour on Feb. 24 for what it calls a "special military operation".

    The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region said the first drone struck at 8.40 a.m. (0540 GMT) hitting a crude distillation unit, triggering a blast and ball of fire.

    The second strike at 0623 GMT was aimed at crude oil reservoirs at the refinery, the largest supplier of oil products in southern Russia, but caused no fire, the plant said. No one was injured.

    "As a result of terrorist actions from the Western border of the Rostov region, two unmanned aerial vehicles struck at the technological facilities of Novoshakhtinsk," the plant said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Staff have been evacuated and technological equipment has been stopped to assess the damage."

    Rostov's regional governor, Vasily Golubev, said the oil refinery suspended operations. He said fragments of two drones had been found at the refinery.

    Social media footage showed a drone flying towards the refinery, located just 8 km (5 miles) from the border with Ukraine, before a large ball of flame rose up, prompting exclamations from those near the camera.

    The refinery has an annual capacity of up to 7.5 million tonnes, and started operations in 2009.

    Russia's energy ministry said the fire had not affected gasoline and diesel supplies to consumers in southern Russia.

    Russia is also investigating the cause of a large fire that erupted at an oil storage facility in the city of Bryansk, 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the border with Ukraine, in late April.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Drone Attack #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russian Refinery #Ukraine
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 05:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.