Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says 1,200 bodies found near Kyiv as east braces for onslaught
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine’s president warned his nation Sunday night that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war.
He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.
“When people
lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this,” Zelenskyy said.
“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” he said.
He again called on Western countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said he discussed “how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace.”
“I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,” Zelenskyy said.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine agrees nine humanitarian corridors from the east, says deputy PM
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday said that Kyiv had agreed the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol. "All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.
April 11, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova confirmed on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday. Moskalkova said that among those returned to Russia were four employees of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, soldiers and some other civilians. "Early this morning they landed on Russian soil," Moskalkova said in an online post.
On Saturday an exchange of truck drivers between Russia and Ukraine was also conducted, Moskalkova said, with 32 Russian truck drivers, 20 Ukrainians and a number of Belarus nationals exchanged. Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said on Saturday that 12 of its soldiers were being returned after a prisoner exchange with Russia, the third such swap since the start of conflict. Vereshchuk said that 14 civilians were also returning to Ukraine as part of the deal. Moscow has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for war.
April 11, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian rockets destroy Dnipro airport: Ukraine officials
Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, completely destroying an airport and potentially leaving casualties. Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said emergency workers were combing through an infrastructure facility that was hit in the town of Zvonetsky, adding that details on casualties would be given later.
"Overnight high-precision missiles destroyed the base and headquarters of the nationalist Dnepr battalion in Zvonetsky, which also recently received reinforcements from foreign mercenaries," Russia's Defence Ministry said. Reznichenko said on Telegram that there had also been an attack on the airport in Dnipro city. "The airport itself was destroyed, as well as nearby infrastructure. And the rockets fly and fly," Reznichenko said.
Reznichenko said earlier that an attack on Dnipro had wounded one person and the rockets had sparked a fire that was eventually put out. A missile had also hit a building in the Pavlograd district, he added. Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk, an eastern region bordering Russia, wrote earlier on Telegram that a school and a high-rise apartment building had been hit in the city of Sievierodonetsk. "Fortunately, no casualties," Gaidai said.
April 11, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US says Russian general put in charge of Ukraine to orchestrate brutality
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expects Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians. Sullivan did not cite any evidence. Sullivan said targeting civilians "lies at the feet of the Kremlin" during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."
April 11, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine supporters outnumber pro-Russians in German protests
Pro-Russians on Sunday staged demonstrations in the German cities of of Frankfurt and Hanover, where they were far outnumbered by supporters of Ukraine, local police said. Around 600 pro-Russian protesters in a motorcade of 400 cars flying Russian flags drove through Hanover in northern Germany, while around 3,500 Ukraine supporters gathered in the city centre, the police said. Fences were put up to separate the pro-Russian protesters from the rival demonstration, they said, adding that the atmosphere was heated at times, but both protests were broadly peaceful.
Around 235,000 Russian citizens live in Germany, according to government statistics from late 2020. About 135,000 Ukrainians lived in Germany before Russia's invasion, based on the statistics, but around an additional 300,000 have arrived since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. In Frankfurt, around 800 pro-Russian protesters gathered for a march through the city centre after local authorities refused to allow a motorcade, with some chanting "Russia" and holding a banner reading: "Truth and diversity instead of propaganda".
Around 2,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators assembled in two other locations in Frankfurt, holding "Stop War" banners and with Ukrainian flags painted on their faces. Ahead of Sunday's rallies, authorities had said protesters had a right to assemble, but Russian war propaganda or endorsements of Russian aggression would not be tolerated, local media reported. Police reprimanded some protesters in Frankfurt for chanting "Donbas belongs to Russia", referring to the eastern part of Ukraine that borders Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
April 11, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Death toll from Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 57, Ukraine official says
The death toll from a missile strike on the train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has risen to 57 people, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sunday. Kyrylenko said 109 people were wounded in the attack, which Ukraine has blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.
April 11, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander: US official
April 11, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow's floundering
Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don't see one man making a difference in Moscow's prospects. Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to U.S. officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. Up to now, Russia had no central war commander on the ground.
The general's appointment was confirmed by a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity. But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.” “This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians,” Sullivan said. “And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed that thought. “The reports we’re seeing of a change in military leadership and putting a general in charge who was responsible for the brutality and the atrocities we saw in Syria shows that there’s going to be a continuation of what we’ve already seen on the ground in Ukraine and that’s what we are expecting,” she said. The decision to establish new battlefield leadership comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focused push to expand Russian control in Ukraine's east and south, including the Donbas, and follows a failed opening bid in the north to conquer Kyiv, the capital.
April 11, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Austrian leader to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow, hoping to build bridges
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, he said, adding he hoped to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the "war of aggression". Nehammer's meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and a European Union leader since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering a broad Western effort to isolate Moscow.
"I'm going to meet Vladimir #Putin in Moscow tomorrow," Nehammer wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine," he wrote, referring to Austria's position. "It must stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to RIA news agency that Putin would be holding talks with Nehammer on Monday.
The Russian leader has been largely shunned by Western leaders since the start of the conflict, though he met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Kremlin in early March. Nehammer's planned trip to Moscow comes after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday. Nehammer told journalists that, with the Moscow visit, he aimed to act as a "bridge builder" between Russia and Ukraine, hoping to "do everything possible to make (the war) stop" and to "ensure that steps are taken in the direction of peace", Austrian news agency APA reported.
However he added that the chances of achieving progress were slim, APA said. Neutral Austria has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well as helmets and body armour for civilians rather than weapons. Nehammer, a conservative, has been clearly moved by telephone conversations with Zelenskiy and says he wants to show support. Nehammer said on Twitter he had briefed other "European partners" regarding his visit to Moscow, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "and of course also Ukrainian president" Zelenskiy.
There was criticism for his planned visit in some German-language media, and from at least one Ukrainian official. Sergei Orlov, deputy mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, told Germany's Bild such a visit was unacceptable at the present time. "The war crimes that Russia is committing right now on Ukrainian soil are still taking place," Orlov said during a TV broadcast. "I don't understand how a conversation can be held with Putin at this time, how business can be conducted with him." Russia has rejected allegations by Ukraine and Western countries of war crimes. It has said it is not targetting civilians during what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.
April 11, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
The governor of the region that includes Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday. The Ukrainian military command said Russian forces also keep shelling Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and have kept up their siege of Mariupol, the key southern port city that has been under attack for nearly six weeks.
The Russian Defense Ministry says it's air-launched missiles hit Ukraine's S-300 air defense missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit's headquarters in the Dnipro region. Neither side's military claims could be independently verified. The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine.
Press secretary John Kirby said Friday that the Russians spread themselves too thin to take the capital, but now they're more focused on a smaller region, and still have the vast majority of their combat power. A major effort by Ukrainian defenses and more Western assistance will be needed to push them back.
April 11, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kyiv
Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said early on Monday that there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. "There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages," Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel. "Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kyiv and all other cities."
April 11, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US President Joe Biden to virtually meet Prime Minister Modi today
US President Joe Biden will be virtually meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to discuss matters on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. The leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.
President Biden will also continue consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets. The virtual meeting precedes the U.S.India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The last time the President spoke to PM Modi was in March with other Quad Leaders.
The 2+2 Ministerial on April 11 is the first such meeting between the two countries under the Biden Administration. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, told reporters at a press conference that both sides will continue close consultations on the consequences of President Putin's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigate the impact by addressing energy and food prices.