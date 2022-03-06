Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: War in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy, says IMF

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova.

Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.

Another round of talks was tentatively planned for Monday as Ukrainians who could escape spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.