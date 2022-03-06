English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: War in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy, says IMF

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates March 6: The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action.

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates:  The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova.

    Ukrainian President

    Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

    The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.

    Another round of talks was tentatively planned for Monday as Ukrainians who could escape spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. Russia's assault is said to be the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.
    • March 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| War in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy, says IMF
      The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova. Read More

    • March 06, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts to put pressure on Russia
      Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the government said on Saturday. The luxury properties were sequestered in some of Italy's most prestigious retail estate locations - the island of Sardinia, by Lake Como and in Tuscany - while two superyachts were grabbed at their moorings in northern ports. Read More

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 06, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Men line up in Kyiv to join Ukrainian army
      Hundreds of men have been lining up in Kyiv to join the Ukrainian army. An order from Ukraine's government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription. Read More

    • March 06, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| British PM Boris Johnson sets out 6-point response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
      British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged other leaders on Saturday to join a six-point plan to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ranging from humanitarian support to inflicting the most economic pain possible on Moscow. Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion had to fail and be seen to fail. "It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force," Johnson said in a statement. Read More

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| British PM Boris Johnson sets out 6-point response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged other leaders on Saturday to join a six-point plan to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ranging from humanitarian support to inflicting the most economic pain possible on Moscow. Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion had to fail and be seen to fail. "It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force," Johnson said in a statement. Read More
    • March 06, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| For Indians travelling amid bombing in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, how the evacuation bus became 'escape from death'
      As the nuclear power station in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia got bombarded by Russian military, Andhra Pradesh native Kekireni Durga Bhavani and her friends at the state medical University saw hopes dying. 48 hours later, having escaped death by a whisker Badavat Nikhita is too overwhelmed to narrate the ordeal. “We were tensed about the war in any case, the radiation threat was the last straw," Durga Bhawani told News18 at a Budapest hotel where the group of 200 reached after evacuation. Jawat Khan, representative of the group said a train journey of 36 hours from Zaporizhzhia got them to Budapest. Read More
       

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 06, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia
      U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed decisions by Visa (V.N) and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday. "President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added. (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed decisions by Visa (V.N) and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday. "President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added. (Reuters)
    • March 06, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion
      US payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there. Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said. "We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement. US President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed Visa's and Mastercard's decisions to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said. Read More

    • March 06, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| White House condemns new Russian media law that threatens 15 years of jail term for journalists
      The United States on Saturday condemned a new law in Russia that threatens jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading what the Kremlin calls "fake news," and urged continued action across sectors to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms. "We condemn the move by the Russian Federation Council to approve a law threatening prison sentences of up to 15 years for journalists," White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement. The new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the country's military.

    • March 06, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Canada tells citizens to leave Russia due to unpredictable security situation
      Canada told its citizens on Saturday to leave Russia "while commercial means are still available," saying security conditions were unpredictable and could deteriorate without notice. "Flight availability is becoming extremely limited ... The ability of our embassy to provide consular services in Russia may become severely limited," Canada's foreign ministry said in a travel advisory. Canada, like many other Western nations, imposed broad sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Canada tells citizens to leave Russia due to unpredictable security situation Canada told its citizens on Saturday to leave Russia "while commercial means are still available," saying security conditions were unpredictable and could deteriorate without notice. "Flight availability is becoming extremely limited ... The ability of our embassy to provide consular services in Russia may become severely limited," Canada's foreign ministry said in a travel advisory. Canada, like many other Western nations, imposed broad sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)
    • March 06, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Israeli PM met Putin in Moscow, then spoke with Zelenskiy by phone
      Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine and later spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Bennett's spokesperson said. Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, an Israeli official said. After his meeting with Putin, Bennett headed to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his spokesperson said.Israel, at the behest of Zelenskiy, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of any breakthrough. (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Israeli PM met Putin in Moscow, then spoke with Zelenskiy by phone Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine and later spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Bennett's spokesperson said. Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, an Israeli official said. After his meeting with Putin, Bennett headed to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his spokesperson said.Israel, at the behest of Zelenskiy, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of any breakthrough. (Reuters)
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 06, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine
      Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines. (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines. (Reuters)
    • March 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday: Ukrainian official
      ​The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday. Arakhamia is head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks. Monday's will be the third round of talks as the two sides try to negotiate a cease-fire and safe passage corridors for civilians.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.