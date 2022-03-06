Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: War in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy, says IMF

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova.
Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden
and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.
The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.
Another round of talks was tentatively planned for Monday as Ukrainians who could escape spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.Russian President Vladimir Putin
launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. Russia's assault is said to be the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.