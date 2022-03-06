English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine crisis: Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin hold fresh telephone talks lasting 1 hour 45 minutes

    The call, which a presidential official said lasted 1 hour 45 minutes and was at Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

    Reuters
    March 06, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron (File image: Reuters)

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held new telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Elysee said.

    The call, which a presidential official said lasted 1 hour 45 minutes and was at Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

    It came after a tense call on March 3 which the Elysee said had left Macron feeling "the worst is to come" in Ukraine with Putin intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.
