Priyanka Chopra reveals opening of Indian restaurant 'Sona' in NYC, shares pictures of puja with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a picture of the Indian eatery named ‘Sona’ and spoke about how it came about. (Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas introduced her fans to the Indian restaurant she is launching in New York City by late March. The White Tiger star took to social media to share a picture of the Indian eatery named ‘Sona’ and spoke about how it came about.

“I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old actor is partnering with restaurateur and Lambs Club guru David Rabin, as well as her friend – businessman Maneesh Goyal to open the new eatery.

“This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin,” wrote Priyanka.

The kitchen is helmed by Chef Hari Nayak and is designed by Melissa Bowers.

“SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!” she wrote.

Along with sharing a glimpse of the restaurant's storefront, Priyanka also posted two photos from a small prayer ceremony to "bless the space" — which was attended by her husband Nick Jonas in September 2019.

“The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!” she added.

Supporting Priyanka in her endeavor, her father-in-law congratulated her on social media. "Congratulations," Kevin Jonas Sr wrote on his Instagram Story, and asked: "When do we eat?!”

"Anytime senior!" the actress replied. "It's yours."