English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

    Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out peoples fortunes and ruined charities.

    Associated Press
    February 21, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
    Bernard Madoff (File Image)

    Bernard Madoff (File Image)

    The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports.

    The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence.

    Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide, the Sheriff's Office statement said.

    Officials said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office.

    A woman who identified herself as the wife of son David Wiener asked for privacy at this time of grief.

    Close

    Contacted by phone, she said: We are not making any comment at this time.

    Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out peoples fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges and died while incarcerated at age 82 last year.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Bernie Madoff #ponzi scheme #world
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 09:05 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.