Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa to stay till November 2022: Govt notification

General Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain as the Pakistan Army chief until November 28, 2022, according to a notification by the Ministry of Defence.

The notification was issued on January 28 after the country's Parliament passed a law to settle the issue of the extension of army chief's tenure.

It said that the new tenure of army chief will be “for an additional tenure of three years, effective from November 29, 2019 to November 28, 2022”.

Bajwa was to retire on November 29 last year at the end of his three-year original term but Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the 59-year-old Army chief another extension of same length citing regional security situation through a notification on August 19.

However, the Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give extension to the Army chief's tenure. But the apex court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.

Later the government and the Opposition joined hands to amend the Army Act of 1952 to appoint and re-appoint an army chief and also extend his services.