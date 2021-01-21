MARKET NEWS

'No time to waste': First POTUS tweet after Joe Biden takes oath as US President

Vice President Kamala Harris also posted the first tweet from her official 'VP' handle. 'Ready to serve,' she said, in a three-word tweet after taking oath.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 12:19 AM IST
Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)

Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)


"No time to waste," said the first tweet from POTUS account after Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US President on January 20.

The handle, which has over 2 million followers, reflects the official views and statements of the incumbent American head of state.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," the tweet read.

The message was in accordance with Biden's pre-poll and post-poll statements, where he has stressed on the need to take decisive action to recover the US from the COVID-19 health crisis and the economic brunt suffered due to the pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris also posted the first tweet from her official 'VP' handle. "Ready to serve," she said, in a three-word tweet after taking oath. The 56-year-old scripted history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

The Biden-Harris regime took over from predecessors Donald Trump and Mike Pence following a tumultuous post-election chaos. The repeated allegations of voter fraud by Trump culminated into an unprecedented case of violence at the US Capitol.

Trump, while demitting office earlier today, said he would be back in "some form". While describing his four years of presidency as "incredible", the 74-year-old said he wants to "say goodbye but hopefully it's not a long-term goodbye".

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 20, 2021 11:58 pm

