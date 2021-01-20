MARKET NEWS

January 20, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates: 'New day in America', tweets Joe Biden

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Washington has been on edge since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, which has prompted extraordinary security measures ahead of Biden’s inauguration that is expected to begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, assuming the helm of a country battling a raging coronavirus pandemic.

On the eve of his inauguration, Biden, 78, on January 19 led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the nov

el coronavirus.

In his farewell address to the nation on January 19, Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” the Republican president said in recorded remarks. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word.” Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Washington has been on edge since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, which has prompted extraordinary security measures ahead of Biden’s inauguration, which is expected to begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, his running mate and the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will become the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence, former US Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and both McCarthy and McConnell are all expected to attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
    US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater on January 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Image: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • January 20, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at the US Capitol 

  • January 20, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Obama congratulates Biden, tweets 'This is your time'

    Former president Barack Obama congratulated his "friend" Joe Biden on Twitter, saying "this is your time".

  • January 20, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Have been asked to step down, confirms Surgeon General

  • January 20, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | George W Bush and Laura Bush​ arrive at Capitol

  • January 20, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | 'New day in America', Joe Biden tweets

    Hours before his swearing in ceremony, President-elect Joe Biden tweeted " It's a new day in America."

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Kamala Harris all set to become first female, black and Asian-American person to be US vice-president

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Trump follows tradition, leaves note for Biden

    President Donald Trump has followed at least one presidential tradition.

    The White House says the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

    Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Trump wrote to Biden or to characterize the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

    Trump has refused to publicly concede to Biden and did not mention the Democrat by name in a pair of farewell addresses.

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Trump predicts 'success' for new administration

    President Donald Trump says he thinks the new administration will have “great success” and claims to have laid the foundation for it.

    Trump says the new administration has the “foundation to do something really spectacular.” He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Biden, Harris goes to church before his inauguration

    President-elect Joe Biden is attending church ahead of his inauguration, a traditional step taken ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

    Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are incoming Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Trump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration

    Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday, heading by helicopter to a nearby military base where he will fly to Florida, skipping the inauguration of successor Joe Biden in an extraordinary break with tradition.

    Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews, where he will board Air Force One.

    In brief remarks to reporters, Trump said it had been an "amazing four years" and the "honor of a lifetime."

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'

    US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form" before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

    "This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

    "We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

    "We will be back in some form."

    Trump did not address Biden by name but said he wishs the new administration "great luck and great success."

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates |  Trump leaves White House, last time as president

    Donald Trump, known for his unpredictable leadership style, divisive rhetoric targeting both allies and opponents, and the only US president to be impeached twice, left the White House on Wednesday with a tainted legacy never seen before in American political history. 

    The 74-year-old real estate mogul-turned politician, who radically changed politics in the corridors of power in Washington D.C. over the past four tumultuous years, was impeached for a second time on the charges of "incitement of insurrection" for the violent storming of the US Capitol by his supporters just days before the end of his four-year term. 

    Trump, who lost his re-election bid to Democratic opponent and former US vice president Joe Biden, 78, in a bitterly-fought campaign marked by a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, never conceded his defeat. Instead, he made unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in elections, charges dismissed by authorities and some senior members of his own Republican Party. Trump, who is inseparable from controversies, was first impeached last year on charges that he abused power to boost his chances of re-election in 2020. He was subsequently acquitted by the Republican-dominated Senate in January last year.

