App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mass shooting reported in Jacksonville, Florida: sheriff's office

Few details were immediately available. Local media said the shooting took place at a restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

There was a mass shooting in Jacksonville Landing, Florida, on Sunday, the local sheriff's office said, adding the public should avoid the area.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "We can't stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

Few details were immediately available. Local media said the shooting took place at a restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament. Video shared on social media showed players competing at a Madden football game before shots rang out.

The Jacksonville Landing is a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to its website.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:50 am

tags #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.