English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Sept 27, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Kremlin: sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage

    Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day.

    Reuters
    September 27, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    File image of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Representative Image)

    File image of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Representative Image)

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind the damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

    Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day.

    "No option can be ruled out right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked if sabotage was the reason for the damage.

    He also said the Kremlin was very concerned with the situation, which requires a prompt investigation as it was an issue for the energy security for the "entire continent".
    Reuters
    Tags: #damage #gas pipeline #Kremlin #Nord Stream #Russia #sabotage
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 03:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.