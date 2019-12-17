App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

JP Morgan raises 2020 oil price view on OPEC+ cuts, improved economic outlook

The investment bank revised its Brent price forecast to $64.5 per barrel in 2020 from $59 earlier, although it expects prices to slip to $61.50 in 2021.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

JP Morgan on Tuesday raised its oil price outlook and forecast supply-demand balance to tighten next year against the backdrop of the OPEC and its allies increasing output cuts and stronger economic growth in emerging markets.

The investment bank revised its Brent price forecast to $64.5 per barrel in 2020 from $59 earlier, although it expects prices to slip to $61.50 in 2021.

West Texas Intermediate prices are seen following a similar trajectory with prices averaging $60 per barrel in 2020 and $57.50 in 2021, JP Morgan said.

Close

The end of UK electoral uncertainty and the U.S.-China trade truce along with fading of idiosyncratic headwinds in some of the larger emerging markets economies have improved the global growth outlook for next year, the bank said.

related news

"In contrast to our September forecast that the global oil market will be in surplus of 0.6 million barrels per day (mbpd) on average for 2020, we now estimate the market will be in deficit of 0.2 mbpd," the bank said.

JP Morgan continues to expect global oil demand growth at 1 mbpd. The OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2020.

Oil prices remained near a three-month high on Tuesday on hopes that a full-fledged U.S.-China trade deal is in the pipeline and set to stoke oil demand in the world's biggest economies.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 10:12 am

tags #2013 World Economic Outlook #economic outlook #JP Morgan #oil #OPEC #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.