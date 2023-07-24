English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

    Vodafone reports better revenue growth, appoints Luka Mucic as CFO

    The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on September 1.

    Reuters
    July 24, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
    Vodafone reports better revenue growth, appoints Luka Mucic as CFO

    Vodafone reports better revenue growth, appoints Luka Mucic as CFO

    Vodafone reported first-quarter group service revenue growth of 3.7% on Monday, driven by a strong performance in Britain, and an improvement in the rate of decline in Germany, Italy and Spain.

    The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on September 1.

    Reuters
    Tags: #International Results #Vodafone
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 11:57 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!