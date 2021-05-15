current-affairs-trends How Israel’s Iron Dome defence system helps counter Hamas’ rocket attacks The 'Iron Dome' is a ground-to-air, short-range, air defence system that neutralises enemy rockets and missiles. The concept was born after the 2006 Israel-Lebanon War when Israel faced thousands of rockets fired by the Hezbollah. The missile defence system took years to develop and was tested in combat for the first time in April 2011. The system is designed to mainly intercept short-range missiles and rockets coming in from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.