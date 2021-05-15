MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More

current-affairs-trends

How Israel’s Iron Dome defence system helps counter Hamas’ rocket attacks

The 'Iron Dome' is a ground-to-air, short-range, air defence system that neutralises enemy rockets and missiles. The concept was born after the 2006 Israel-Lebanon War when Israel faced thousands of rockets fired by the Hezbollah. The missile defence system took years to develop and was tested in combat for the first time in April 2011. The system is designed to mainly intercept short-range missiles and rockets coming in from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.