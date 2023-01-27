English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Gold subdued as US data backs Federal rate stance

    Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,926.09 per ounce, as of 0944 GMT, but held a relatively tight range after retreating nearly 1% in the previous session following the U.S. data.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Gold edged lower on Friday as robust U.S. economic data was seen as fodder for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer, but caution ahead of inflation data and the policy meeting next week put a floor under bullion prices.

    Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,96.09 per ounce, as of 0944 GMT, but held a relatively tight range after retreating nearly 1% in the previous session following the U.S. data.

    U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,927.30.

    The U.S. GDP numbers are ”prompting speculation that even though inflation is starting to look a little bit more benign, the Fed will probably have to keep rates higher for longer,” pressuring gold, said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.