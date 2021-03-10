German lawmakers seek to grill Angela Merkel over Wirecard scandal

Source: AP

German lawmakers say they plan to question Chancellor Angela Merkel and her deputy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, about their involvement with the collapsed payment systems provider Wirecard next month.

Members of the parliamentary committee set up to investigate the Wirecard scandal said on Wednesday that the long-time chancellor will be summoned to testify on April 23, a day after Scholz, the center-left Social Democrats’ candidate to succeed Merkel in this fall’s national election.

Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings in June after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn’t exist.