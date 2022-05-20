English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    G7 nations pledge $19.8 billion to bolster Ukraine's finances

    The funds will be used "to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the group's finance ministers said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
    Destroyed trams are seen in a depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday. - Reuters

    Destroyed trams are seen in a depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday. - Reuters

    The G7 industrialised nations have pledged $19.8 billion (18.7 billion euros) to shore up Ukraine's public finances as Kyiv battles Russia's invasion, said the closing statement of the group's finance ministers on May 20.

    The funds will be used "to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," said the statement.

    Christian Lindner told reporters that $9.5 billion of the total was mobilized at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers this week. He says the goal is to ensure that Ukraine's financial situation does not impact Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion.

    The finance ministers and central bank governors of the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy - the G7 democracies - also are discussing the next steps on sanctions to pressure Russia to end the war launched on February 24.

    "The message was, 'We stand behind Ukraine'," United States' Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters late on Thursday. "We're going to pull together with the resources that they need to get through this," Yellen said.

    Close

    Friday's scheduled sessions also include discussions about the potential for debt crises amid pressures from rising food and energy prices, progress on global corporate tax reform, efforts to finance a transition to renewable energy, and the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    (Agencies)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #G7 nations #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine
    first published: May 20, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.