Former UK PM Boris Johnson splurges on luxury mansion despite 'low salary' complaints

Despite having a reputation about being frugal with his money, the former UK PM spent £3.8 million on his luxury mansion purchase.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has splurged £3.8 million on a nine-bedroom country house, called the Bridgewell Manor, in the picturesque Oxfordshire countryside.

The property boasts of a rich history, having an origin that dates back to the 1600s. The Bridgewell Manor is located in a unique site that is surrounded by a 900-year-old moat, where a castle built by King Stephen once stood, and also has Tudor and Georgian architectural features.

The property is measured at 8,128 square feet, sitting on nearly 5 acres, and comprises nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property also has a guest cottage, garage, tennis court, and stables.

Also Read: Former UK PM Boris Johnson has earned 1 million pounds for speeches since quitting

'Low salary'

His purchase of this luxurious property will come as a surprise to many who have worked with him during his time at 10 Downing Street. Many insiders claim the former prime minister complained about earning a 'low salary' while holding the highest office in Britain.

Johnson also holds a reputation about being frugal with his expenses, as jokes were made when he reluctantly reaches for his wallet.

His reputation did not stop him from splurging on this property, however, even as critics are split regarding his personal purchases and the controversies surrounding his turbulant last few months in office.