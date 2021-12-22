MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla begins Myanmar visit in first outreach since coup

Issues relating to humanitarian support, security, India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed during the visit

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST
During his visit, Shringla will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society. (File image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

During his visit, Shringla will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society. (File image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)


Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla began his two-day visit to Myanmar on December 22. This is the first such high-level outreach from India after that country’s military evicted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.


Shringla will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of the civil society, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.


“Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed,” it said.


The powerful State Administration Council (SAC) is headed by General Min Aung Hlaing.


On February 1, Myanmar’s military grabbed power in the coup and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD). The country witnessed massive protests following the coup.

Close

Related stories


Earlier this month, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in jail by a court in Myanmar after holding her guilty of inciting dissent. Her sentence was later reduced to two years.


The Nobel Peace laureate, who led an elected civilian government that was ousted in a February 1 military coup, has been held incommunicado and on trial since June, with court hearings behind closed doors. Suu Kyi, 76, has nearly a dozen cases against her and has rejected all the charges.

As the Myanmarese military continued its crackdown on civilians protesting against the coup, India had in April condemned any use of violence and said it stands for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aung San Suu Kyi #Foreign Secretary #Harsh Vardhan Shringla #India #world
first published: Dec 22, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.