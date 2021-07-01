Expo 2020 Dubai: Ticket sale from July 18 onwards; daily, monthly and seasonal passes offered

The sign of Expo 2020 is seen at the entrance of the site in Dubai (File image: Reuters)

The tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai will be sold from July 18 onwards, the Government of Dubai announced on July 1. The extravagant event will be held over a period of 182 days, starting from October 1, 2021 and ending on March 31, 2022.

Three types of passes - daily, monthly or seasonal - can be booked to attend Expo 2020 Dubai. The entry will be free for children aged below 18, students holding valid ID cards of recognised academic institutions and visitors aged 60 and above.

The daily ticket, which would be applicable for only one day, has been priced at AED 95 ($26). Multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at AED 195 ($53), and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at AED 495 ($135).

The tickets could be booked via expo2020dubai.com. They will also be available through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from "100-plus markets around the world", the Dubai government said.

"Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations," the statement added.

Also Read | Starry Night to Irises, virtual Van Gogh exhibition set to lure shoppers in Dubai

UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy, who is in-charge of organising Expo 2020 Dubai, said the event would be vibrant, celebrators and dynamic.

“Excitement is building, and we are ready to welcome everyone to an unmissable six-month celebration, the likes of which the world has yet to experience. No two days at Expo will be the same, and with so much on offer, every guest will be inspired to visit as many times as possible, to witness the collaborative power of innovation and collaboration and to join the making of a new world," he said.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, Expo 2020 event would be held under strict pandemic-appropriate behaviour. These include sanitisation stations across the site, mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations.

"Building on the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to its workforce and all official participants and their staff," the statement added.