Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says he expects to have coronavirus vaccine for every American by April

Donald Trump has previously said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump told a news conference.

He said distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of it being approved by federal health regulators.

"In a short time we'll have a safe and effective vaccine and we'll defeat the virus," Trump said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

He has previously said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 04:57 pm

