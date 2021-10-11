MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens win Nobel Prize 2021 in Economics

The prize has been awarded with one half to Card, while other half jointly to Angrist and Imbens.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens. ((Image: Twitter/ The Nobel Prize)

David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens. ((Image: Twitter/ The Nobel Prize)


The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens. The prize has been awarded with one half to Card, while other half jointly to Angrist and Imbens.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said that three US-based economists have won the prize for their work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.”

ALSO READ: Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize 2021

While David Card is from University of California at Berkeley, Joshua Angrist is from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido Imbens is from Stanford University.

Card has been chosen for the prestigious 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences for his 'empirical contributions to labour economics', while Angrist and Imbens have been awarded for their 'methodological contributions to the analysis of casual relationships'.

Close

Related stories

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

Earlier, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.

Also the Nobel Assembly announced on October 4 that researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian have been jointly awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in 'physiology or medicine' category. The honour was bestowed upon them "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch," it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #David Card #Economic Sciences #Guido W Imbens #Joshua D Angrist #Nobel Prize 2021
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.